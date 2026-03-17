Docusign Stock Rises On Q4 Earnings Beat, Strong Guidance, Bigger Buyback

Docusign stock is showing upward movement. Why is DOCU stock advancing?

Key Highlights From Q4

Docusign posted fourth-quarter revenue of $836.86 million, beating the consensus estimate of $827.84 million. The agreement management company reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, beating analyst estimates of 95 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 8% year-over-year, driven by subscription revenue growth, which was up 8% year-over-year to $819 million. Professional services and other revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $17.9 million.

Billings came in at approximately $1 billion, up 10% year-over-year. Net cash from operating activities totaled $377.2 million. The company generated free cash flow of $350.2 million in the quarter.

“Docusign’s AI-native IAM platform has established clear market leadership as the agreement system of action for companies of all sizes,” said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. “In 2026, customers using IAM represented over $350 million in ARR, and Docusign reached record highs for operating margin and free cash flow.”

Docusign said it repurchased $269.1 million of its common stock during the fourth quarter. The company ended the period with approximately $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

Docusign announced that its board authorized an increase of up to $2 billion to its existing buyback, bringing total authorized share repurchases up to $2.6 billion.

What’s Next For Docusign?

Docusign expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $822 million to $826 million versus estimates of $813.34 million. The company also introduced guidance for fiscal 2027. Docusign anticipates full-year revenue in the range of approximately $3.48 billion to $3.50 billion versus estimates of $3.42 billion.

Andreessen Horowitz general partner Brian Roberts has joined Docusign’s board. Roberts previously served as CFO of Splunk and Lyft and joined Andreessen Horowitz in 2024.

Docusign executives will discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET.

DOCU Shares Climb After Q4 Report

DOCU Price Action: Docusign shares were up 1.87% in after-hours, trading at $48.43 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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