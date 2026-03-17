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Lululemon sign at the entrance of retail store of Lululemon Athletica an athletic apparel retailer. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2021
March 17, 2026 4:24 PM 2 min read

Lululemon Stock Slides After Q4 Report: Here's Why

The Details: Lululemon Athletica reported quarterly GAAP earnings of $5.01 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $4.79, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $3.64 billion, which beat the analyst estimate of $3.59 billion and was up from $3.61 billion in the same period last year.

Lululemon reported the following fourth quarter and year-over-year metrics:

“We are pleased to achieve fourth quarter revenue and EPS results ahead of our expectations,” said Meghan Frank, Interim co-CEO and CFO.

“As we begin our new fiscal year, we are focused on executing on our action plan, offering new and differentiated products to our guests, and elevating their experiences with Lululemon,” Frank added.

Outlook: Lululemon expects fiscal 2026 GAAP EPS of $12.10 to $12.30, versus the $12.67 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $11.35 billion to $11.5 billion, versus the $11.53 billion estimate.

LULU Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Lululemon stock fell 1.43% to $157 in Tuesday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

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