Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are down on Tuesday following a disclosure of a delay in filing its annual report.

The plant-based meat alternative company expects to report its Q4 and full-year 2025 results on March 25, after the market close, due to additional time required to review inventory balances, including excess and obsolete inventory.

While finalizing its financial close procedures, Beyond Meat has not yet determined the potential impact on its financial statements and plans to file the 10-K by March 31, though further delays are possible.

Preliminary Results

Also, the company reported preliminary Q4 net revenue of around $61 million, in line with the previous guidance range of $60 million-$65 million vs. consensus of $62.57 million.

Also, Beyond Meat expects net revenues of about $275 million in 2025.

Technical Analysis

The broader market is experiencing positive momentum, with the Nasdaq up 0.67% and the S&P 500 gaining 0.66%. This overall market strength contrasts with the company’s recent challenges, suggesting that broader market factors are not significantly impacting its stock performance today.

Currently, Beyond Meat is trading at 77 cents. That’s 1.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 28.6% below its 100-day SMA. Over the past 12 months, shares have declined by 78.24%. They are now closer to their 52-week lows than to their highs.

The RSI is at 53.05, indicating neutral territory, while the MACD shows a slight bullish signal, with a MACD value of -0.0098 and a signal line at -0.0143. This suggests that while the stock is not in a strong trend, there is potential for upward movement.

The combination of a neutral RSI and a bullish MACD indicates mixed momentum, suggesting that traders should watch for potential upward movement if the stock breaks above key resistance levels.

Key Resistance : $1.00

: $1.00 Key Support: 50 cents

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Beyond Meat is set to report earnings on March 25, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 11 cents (up from Loss of 65 cents)

: Loss of 11 cents (up from Loss of 65 cents) Revenue Estimate: $63.05 million (down from $76.66 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Sell rating. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Underperform (Lowers Target to $1.00) (Nov. 13, 2025)

: Underperform (Lowers Target to $1.00) (Nov. 13, 2025) Barclays : Underweight (Lowers Target to $1.00) (Nov. 12, 2025)

: Underweight (Lowers Target to $1.00) (Nov. 12, 2025) BTIG: Neutral (Oct. 24, 2025)

BYND Stock Price Activity: Beyond Meat shares were trading lower by 8.66% at $0.7430 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock