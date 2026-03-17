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Person holding mobile phone with logo of Israeli defense company Elbit Systems Ltd. on screen in front of business web page.
March 17, 2026 12:37 PM 2 min read

Elbit Systems Stock Up On Strong EPS, Order Backlog Growth

Segment Revenues

C4I and Cyber revenues rose 19% Y/Y, led by higher sales of radio and command-and-control systems in Europe and Israel.

Also, ISTAR and EW revenues grew 39% Y/Y, driven by higher demand for Maritime systems, Electro-Optic solutions, and C-UAS Electronic Warfare.

Moreover, Land revenues upped 22% Y/Y, mainly from ammunition and munitions sales in Israel and Europe.

Elbit Systems of America saw a 9% Y/Y revenue increase, aided by Night-Vision and Maritime system sales.

However, Aerospace revenues fell 14% Y/Y, driven by lower training and simulation sales in Europe and strong PGM sales in the prior year.

Management Commentary

Elbit CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis highlighted 2025 milestones, including the securing of a contract from the IMOD for an Airborne High–Power Laser (HPL) combat jet fighter Pod and for a High–Power Laser (HPL) system for helicopters.”

”We continued to invest heavily in disruptive R&D programs, including AI enhancements across multiple platforms for a total sum of over $500 million,” he added.

Dividend

The board declared a dividend of $1.00 per share, payable on April 27 to the shareholders of record on April 13, 2026.

Price Action: ESLT shares were trading 12.06% higher at $977.56 at the last check on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock

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