Dollar Tree Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Monday. The transcript from the company’s earnings call has been provided below.
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Operator
Bob LaFleur (Senior VP of Investor Relations)
Mike Creedon (Chief Executive Officer)
Stuart Glendinning (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Creedon (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
JP Morgan Analyst
Mike Creedon (Chief Executive Officer)
Stuart Glendinning (Chief Financial Officer)
Operator
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Lasser with UBS. Please proceed with your question.
UBS Analyst
Mike Creedon (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Heinbuckel with Guggenheim Partners. Please proceed with your question.
Guggenheim Analyst
Hey Mike, two quick ones. When you think about traffic or divergence between traffic and units. So sort of is the idea traffic will be strong units, maybe to a lesser degree because your basically trading people into higher price point items. Talk about that divergence in your mind. And then secondly, if the units are going to grow at a slower pace, how do you think about space allocation and replanogramming the stores over maybe the intermediate to longer term?
Mike Creedon (Chief Executive Officer)
Guggenheim Analyst
Thank you.
Operator
Our next question comes from the line of Scott Cicciarelli with Truist. Please proceed with your questions.
Truist Securities Analyst
Good morning, guys. Scott Ciccarelli, I think we all understand. That there was some internal disruption as. You restick our product. But with the negative traffic this quarter and the expectation to keep expanding multi-price program, should we just expect 4Q and next year to have a similar mix of traffic and ticket that we saw in 3Q? In other words, it’s all the comparable sales is primarily driven by ticket. Thanks.
Mike Creedon (Chief Executive Officer)
Stuart Glendinning (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, maybe one other thing just to supplement. I think if you go back to the investor materials we laid out, that entire strategy is set up to drive higher sales growth in stores via productivity on the shelves via the way we intend to market to customers. And based on the way we intend to run better stores. I think that entire setup really is organized to enhance the traffic and the ticket flow.
Operator
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Montani with Evercore. Please proceed with your question. Michael, could you please check if yourself muted?
Evercore Analyst
Yes. Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I was going to ask if you could share what the average selling price was in 3Q versus this time a year ago and then curious if you think that you’d be able to get that level of price increase again in 2026 to drive comparable sales.
Stuart Glendinning (Chief Financial Officer)
Keep in mind one other item is that obviously as our multi-price penetration increases, so that will also move AUR that is not price dependent. And I think if you looked at the supplementary materials and you look at how well the multi-price worked in Halloween season this year, it will give you a sense for the kind of benefit we might see going forward as we drive that multi price harder.
Operator
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Thihan Ma with Bernstein. Please proceed with your question.
Bernstein Analyst
Great, thank you. Just one quick clarification on corporate expenses. Did it come in a bit better than your prior expectations? If you can provide a bit more color there, that’ll be really helpful. And then a quick one on next year given the trade in you have Seen from middle to higher income consumers. What does the tax refund, the incremental tax refund next year do to middle. To high income consumers? Shopping behaviors in your mind. Thank you.
Stuart Glendinning (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I’ll pick up on the first part Stu here. The selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) did come in better than we expected. As we get ready to set ourselves up for next year and achieve some of the aggressive savings targets we’ve set up. We’ve been squeezing down on SG&A. Some of those savings came in a little bit faster than we had expected.
Operator
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kelly Banya with BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.
BMO Capital Markets Analyst
Good morning. Thanks for taking our questions. Wanted to ask about the consumables, the market share trends there from a unit perspective they seemed quite strong in the first half but really shifted in the third quarter here I was just curious if you had any explanation of what you think is happening there. Is that attributable to the restickering impact or any other color on the market share trends there?
Mike Creedon (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joe Feldman with Telsy Advisory Group. Please proceed with your question.
Telsy Advisory Group (Equity Analyst)
Operator
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Robbie Ohms with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.
Bank of America (Equity Analyst)
Mike Creedon (Chief Executive Officer)
Bank of America Analyst
Thank you.
Operator
Our next question comes from the line of Bobby Griffin with Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.
Raymond James (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question. Just curious if you can expand a. Little bit more on shrink and where. You are in that journey of bending that line item and then I don’t think it was discussed at the investor day. But what is embedded in the multiyear outlook for inventory shrink? Is that elevated rates versus pre Covid. Or is it a return to 2019 rates?
Mike Creedon (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Chuck Grant with Gordon Haskett. Please proceed with your question.
Gordon Haskett Analyst
Hey, thanks a lot. Just a question. On the SGA line in Slide 9, you talk about the unit trend going from 100 to 89. So there’s a clear benefit from running less units through the store on freight and handling expenses. But when we look at the core SGA line, can we unpack the 160 basis point increase in SGA? And then also looking ahead to the. Fourth quarter, how are you thinking about. The complexion of both gross margins and SGA in the last quarter of the year?
Stuart Glendinning (Chief Financial Officer)
Operator
We have reached the end of our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the floor back over to Mike Creedon for any closing comments.
Mike Creedon
Hey, thanks for joining us today and we wish everyone a safe and healthy holiday season. Thanks so much.
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen. Thank you. This does conclude today’s teleconference. We appreciate your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Enjoy the rest of your day.
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