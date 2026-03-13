Rubrik Inc. (NASDAQ:RBRK) shares are up during Friday’s premarket session following a strong earnings report that exceeded analyst expectations.

Rubrik Hits Revenue Of $378 Million

Rubrik reported earnings of 4 cents per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of a loss of 11 cents, while quarterly revenue reached $377.68 million, exceeding the expected $342.34 million.

This revenue figure also marks a significant increase from $258.1 million in the same period last year.

In addition to these strong results, CEO Bipul Sinha highlighted the company’s growing role in the AI sector, stating that Rubrik is transitioning from traditional data security to a more comprehensive “mission control” platform for AI enterprises.

Optimistic 2027 Outlook

The company also provided an optimistic outlook for fiscal 2027, projecting adjusted earnings between 7 cents and 27 cents, versus analysts’ estimate of 7 cents.

Revenue expectations range from $1.597 billion to $1.607 billion compared to the consensus of $1.570 billion.

The Security and AI Operations company sees first quarter 2026 adjusted loss between 2 cents and 4 cents versus consensus loss of 7 cents, with sales between $365-$367 million compared to the consensus of $350.8 million.

“We look forward to continuing to execute in our large and growing market opportunity in fiscal 2027 and beyond,” said Kiran Choudary, Rubrik’s CFO.

RBRK 1.8% Above 20-Day; -19.2% vs 100-Day

Currently, Rubrik is trading 1.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but remains 19.2% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a mixed short- to medium-term outlook.

Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 2.28%, and they are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, reflecting ongoing challenges in the stock’s performance.

The RSI is at 44.99, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, the MACD shows a value of -0.7922, with the signal line at -1.6647, indicating a bullish crossover as the MACD is above the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while there is potential for upward movement, caution is warranted.

Key Resistance : $56.50

: $56.50 Key Support: $48.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $99.15. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Lowers Target to $85.00) (Mar. 9)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $85.00) (Mar. 9) Rosenblatt : Buy (Lowers Target to $95.00) (Mar. 9)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $95.00) (Mar. 9) Baird: Outperform (Lowers Target to $110.00) (Mar. 6)

RBRK ETF Weights: IPO 3.28%, FITE 2.20%

RBRK Price Action: Rubrik shares were up 2.48% at $55.36 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

