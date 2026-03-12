Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares fell in Thursday's extended trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, despite beating estimates across the board.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Ulta Beauty reported quarterly earnings of $8.01 per share, which beat the Street estimate of $7.97, according to Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly sales of $3.898 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.802 billion by 2.54 percent. This is an 11.75% increase over sales of $3.488 billion in the same period last year.

Ulta shared the following fourth-quarter highlights (YoY):

“Our better-than-planned financial performance reflects our continued focus on serving our guests and consistently delivering great experiences through better execution, compelling newness, more seamless and convenient experiences, and bold new merchandising and marketing strategies,” said Kecia Steelman, CEO.

Outlook: Ulta Beauty expects fiscal 2026 GAAP EPS of $28.05 to $28.55, versus the $28.38 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of of $13.14 billion to $13.26 billion, versus the $13.06 billion estimate.

ULTA Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ulta stock fell 8.63% to $570.78 in Thursday's extended trading.

