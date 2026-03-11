UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the key details from the report.

UiPath shares are advancing steadily. Why is PATH stock trading higher?

UiPath Exceeds Estimates In Q4

UiPath beat estimates on the top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter, reporting revenue of $481.11 million versus estimates of $464.49 million and adjusted earnings per share of 30 cents versus estimates of 26 cents, per Benzinga Pro.

The agentic automation company said total revenue increased 14% on a year-over-year basis. Annual recurring revenue totaled $1.85 billion as of Jan. 31, up 11% year-over-year. The company also generated adjusted free cash flow of $182 million in the quarter.

UiPath ended the period with $1.69 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

“As enterprise AI adoption moves from experimentation to scaled deployment, customers increasingly need a platform that can execute complex processes with reliability, governance, and scale,” said Daniel Dines, founder and CEO of UiPath.

“By bringing deterministic automation, agentic AI, and enterprise-grade orchestration together on a single platform, UiPath provides the execution layer enterprises trust to run mission-critical processes in the agentic era.”

UiPath said it completed its previously authorized buyback program. The company’s board authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $500 million.

UiPath Sees Strong Start To Fiscal 2027

UiPath expects first-quarter revenue to be between $395 million and $400 million versus estimates of $394.03 million. The company expects fiscal 2027 revenue to be in the range of $1.754 billion to $1.759 billion versus estimates of $1.744 billion.

UiPath executives will provide more details on the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

PATH Shares Rise After The Bell

PATH Price Action: UiPath shares were up 3.52% in after-hours Wednesday, trading at $12.80 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock also surged more than 6% before the close.

Image: Shutterstock.com