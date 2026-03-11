Bumble, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares climbed in Wednesday's extended trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report and an upbeat first-quarter revenue outlook.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Bumble reported quarterly losses of $4.06 per share which missed the analyst consensus for earnings of 24 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $224.17 million which beat the Street consensus estimate of $221.3 million.

Bumble reported the following Q4 metrics:

“In 2025, we made the deliberate choice to return Bumble to its women-first foundation, raising the bar on trust and authenticity while addressing pain points our members experience with online dating,” said Whitney Wolfe Herd, CEO of Bumble.

“We believe that when women feel safe, confident, and intentional about who they meet, the entire ecosystem works better,” Herd added.

Outlook: Bumble expects first-quarter revenue in a range of $209 million to $213 million, versus the $210.89 million analyst estimate.

BMBL Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bumble stock popped 15.4% to $3.27 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock