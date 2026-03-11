China's Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has reportedly ramped up production of the company's i6 SUV ahead of the automaker's fourth-quarter earnings call.

Li Auto Production Ramp

In a letter accessed by Gasgoo on Tuesday, Li's production line head, Li Xinyang, shared that after prolonged supply chain issues, the company was ramping production of the all-electric SUV to meet demand.

The letter also shared that Li Auto delivered 15,000 i6 units in December and nearly 17,000 in January, while February deliveries hovered around the 16,000 mark.

Li Auto Reports Delivery High

The news comes as Li announced it had delivered over 26,421 vehicles in February 2026, marginally up from the 26,263 units the automaker delivered in February 2025. As of February 28, 2026, Li Auto's cumulative deliveries reached 1,594,304 units.

The automaker operates over 539 retail stores across 160 cities and also offers 4,054 supercharging stations and 22,447 charging stalls across China, as of February 28, 2026.

Li Auto Earnings

Analysts expect the company to report an EPS loss of $0.05 (5 cents), down from 52 cents. Analysts also expect the company to report a quarterly revenue of $4.28 billion, which is down from the $6.07 billion it reported in Q4 2024.

During Q3 2025, the automaker reported a revenue of $3.80 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.76 billion. Vehicle deliveries for the quarter were down too, as Li Auto delivered 93,211 vehicles, down 39.0% from 152,831 units in Q3 2024.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Li Auto scores well on the Value metric, but offers poor Momentum.

Price Action: LI was up 2.98% to $18.29 during Pre-Market trading on Wednesday after it slipped 0.39% to $17.76 at market close on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy: Haggardous50000 via Shutterstock