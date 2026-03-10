Evolv Technologies Reports Mixed Q4: Details

Here's a look at the details in the report.
The Details: Evolv Technologies reported quarterly losses of three cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate for a loss of two cents.
Quarterly revenue came in at $38.5 million, which beat the Street estimate of $36.44 million and was up from $29.1 million in the same period last year.
The company reported the following highlights:
- Q4 Ending ARR of $120.5 million, up 21% year-over-year
- Q4 Net Income of $10.9 million, with Net Profit Margin of 28%
- Q4 Adjusted EBITDA2 of $1.8 million, with Adjusted EBITDA Margin2 of 5%
- Q4 Ending Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities of $69.0 million, up $12.8 million sequentially
“We are pleased to be reporting solid fourth quarter results, which capped a year of significant improvement across the Company,” said CEO John Kedzierski.
EVLV Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Evolv stock slipped 0.20% to $5.24 in Tuesday's extended trading.
