AeroVironment Stock Drops After Q3 Earnings: Here's Why

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

AVAV stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: AeroVironment reported quarterly earnings of 64 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 69 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue of $408.05 million missed the Street estimate of $475.63 million by 14.21%.

Bookings reached $2.1 billion and the book-to-bill ratio was 1.6 for the first nine months of the fiscal year. As of Jan. 31, 2026, funded backlog was $1.1 billion, as compared to $726.6 million as of April 30, 2025.

“While our third quarter results were impacted by revenue timing and adjustments in our Space business, demand for our unique solutions remains robust,” said CEO Wahid Nawabi.

“Strong order flow and growth in funded backlog during the quarter are setting the stage for record fourth quarter revenue and a solid start to fiscal year 2027,” Nawabi added.

Outlook: AeroVironment lowered its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.75 to $3.10, versus the $3.31 analyst estimate, and lowered its revenue outlook to a new range of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion, versus the $1.97 billion estimate.

AVAV Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, AeroVironment stock was down 8.38% to $203.01 in Tuesday's extended trading.

Photo: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock