Nio Heads Into Q4 Earnings With Revenue Expected To Nearly Double

Chinese EV maker Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is set to report its fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday. Here are some of the key factors about the company you need to know.

Nio's Profit Alert, Delivery Figures

Nio is expected to report an adjusted profit of anywhere between $100 million and $172 million at the earnings call. As far as operational profit is concerned, the EV maker is expected to report anywhere between $29 million and $100 million.

GeniTech Funding

Nio's chip subsidiary, GeniTech Co. Ltd., also secured almost $330 million in funding. The company oversees Nio's self-driving chip operations, with its primary customer being Nio for now.

The company had earlier shared that its in-house self-driving chip would be able to provide a cost advantage to the company when compared with chips sourced from third-party manufacturers.

Nio's Earnings Estimates

The company is expected to report a loss of 5 cents per share, which would illustrate an improvement from over 43 cents lost during Q4 2024. Analysts have forecasted a revenue of $4.61 billion for the automaker, which is almost double last year’s $2.70 billion revenue.

In the previous quarter, Nio reported a Q3 revenue of $3.06 billion, which was a 16.7% YoY increase. However, the revenue still fell short of market expectations of $3.26 billion. Nio had also reported an adjusted EPS loss of 15 cents per share.

Battery Swapping

Nio's CEO William Li recently doubled down on the company's battery swapping technology, according to a report by Electric Vehicles on Monday. The automaker sees battery swapping as a viable alternative to EV charging, where speeds still remain a headwind, for the most part at least.

Price Action: Nio is up 1.82% to $5.03 in pre-market trading on Tuesday, after it surged 3.35% to $4.94 at market close on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Michael Vi / Shutterstock