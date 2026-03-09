ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company reported fourth-quarter results.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping stock is gaining positive traction. Why are ZIM shares climbing?

Details

Sales declined 32% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $1.48 billion, missing the consensus of $1.50 billion.

Revenue declined due to lower freight rates along with lower carried volume.

The cargo shipping company's carried volume in the quarter was 898,000 TEUs, down 9% Y/Y. The average freight rate per TEU was $1,333 (-29% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA declined 66% Y/Y to $327 million, with margins of 22% vs. 45% in the prior year quarter.

The Haifa, Israel-based company generated adjusted EPS loss of 82 cents, missing the consensus loss of 57 cents.

Cash Flow Position

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $375 million, compared to $1.15 billion a year ago.

Capital expenditures were $143 million during the quarter, up from $65 million a year ago.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, net debt stood at $2.92 billion.

Management Commentary

“Specifically, we successfully implemented a full-scale fleet modernization program, were among the earliest adopters of LNG technology in our industry and built a differentiated ‘global niche’ commercial approach that enabled ZIM to establish a competitive advantage in select trades and quickly identify and capture growth opportunities,” said Eli Glickman, ZIM president and CEO.

“At the same time, we have invested in advanced digital solutions, including BI and AI tools, to enhance operational performance and customer experience.”

Glickman continued: ”Through a series of new charter agreements concluded between Q4 2024 and Q4 2025, we have ensured our operated capacity remains modern and competitive, securing an additional 36 newbuild containerships that range in size from 3,000 to 12,000 TEU, with total capacity of 250 thousand TEUs and deliveries expected to commence in the second half of 2026.”

Merger With Hapag-Lloyd

In February, ZIM disclosed a merger agreement with Hapag-Lloyd, which will acquire ZIM for $35 per share in cash. The acquisition deal values ZIM at around $4.2 billion.

The deal has been unanimously approved by the ZIM board of directors and is expected to close by late 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Outlook

In light of the merger deal, ZIM will not provide FY26 guidance and will not host a conference call in connection with its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results.

“Looking ahead to 2026, we anticipate continued pressure on freight rates; yet we remain confident in the robustness of our business. With more modern, cost-effective capacity, coupled with our agile fleet deployment strategy, we are well-positioned to respond quickly to evolving market conditions,” said Glickman.

ZIM Price Action: ZIM shares are up 2.80% at $28.59 at publication on Monday.

