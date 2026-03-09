Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares declined on Monday after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings results.

The company posted EPS of $1.28, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.24, and sales of $725 million beat the consensus estimate of $695.1 million.

Metrics

Korn Ferry posted fee revenue of $717.4 million, up 7% year-over-year (Y/Y).

Executive Search revenue increased 13% Y/Y, followed by Professional Search & Interim and Consulting revenue, both at 5% Y/Y in the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $123.1 million, from $114.5 million a year ago quarter. The margin held steady at 17.2%, remaining essentially flat year over year.

The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was due to an increase in fee revenue.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $938.4 million.

The estimated remaining fees under existing contracts by the end of the third quarter were $1.9 billion, up 11% Y/Y, aided by Digital (+16% Y/Y), Consulting (+12% Y/y), and RPO (+10% Y/Y).

Outlook

Korn Ferry expects fourth-quarter EPS of $1.34-$1.40 vs the street view of $1.39.

Also, the company sees fee revenue of $730 million and $750 million for the quarter.

KFY Price Action: Korn Ferry shares were down 3.36% at $61.46 at publication on Monday.

