Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) reported financial results for the fourth quarter Thursday after the closing bell. Here’s what you need to know from the print.

Rumble stock is facing resistance. What’s driving RUM stock lower?

Rumble Comes Up Short In Q4

Rumble posted fourth-quarter revenue of $27.07 million, missing analyst estimates of $27.62 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of 13 cents per share, missing estimates for a loss of seven cents per share.

Rumble said it had 52 million monthly active users in the fourth quarter, up 11% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, primarily driven by an initial investment in international expansion. Average revenue per user was 46 cents, up 2% sequentially.

Rumble ended the quarter with total liquidity of $256.4 million, including $237.9 million in cash and 210.82 Bitcoin.

“Rumble has reached an inflection point. The investments we made throughout 2025, in platform stability, creator monetization, short-form video, and our sales infrastructure, are beginning to bear fruit,” said Chris Pavlovski, chairman and CEO of Rumble.

Rumble said it’s on track to complete its acquisition of AI infrastructure company Northern Data in the second quarter.

Rumble’s fourth-quarter earnings call kicked off at 5 p.m. ET and is currently ongoing.

RUM Shares Slide After Hours

RUM Price Action: Rumble shares were down 4.46% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $5.36 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com