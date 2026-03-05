Better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter are sending shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) higher after the close on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know from the print.

Samsara stock is among today’s top performers. Why is IOT stock surging?

Samsara Tops Estimates In Q4, Sees Continued Growth Ahead

Samsara beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter, reporting revenue of $444.30 million versus estimates of $422.26 million, and adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents versus estimates of 13 cents.

Total revenue increased 28% year-over-year as net new annual recurring revenue (ARR) jumped 33% to $144.8 million. Samsara ended the quarter with $1.89 billion of total ARR, up 30%.

“Our performance is driven by the scale of our data asset, which now captures more than 25 trillion data points annually to fuel our AI-powered platform,” said Sanjit Biswas, co-founder and CEO of Samsara.

“This proprietary data is ushering in a new phase of digitization. We are now unleashing AI agents, like our AI Safety coach, to automate entire workflows and transform our customers’ operations.”

Samsara expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $454 million to $456 million versus estimates of $443.99 million. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents to 13 cents versus estimates of 12 cents.

Samsara also issues fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of approximately $1.97 billion to $1.98 billion versus estimates of $1.92 billion, and adjusted earnings per share guidance of 65 cents to 69 cents versus estimates of 59 cents.

Company executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

IOT Stock Surges After The Close

IOT Price Action: Samsara shares were up 11.56% in after-hours, trading at $33 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: courtesy of Samsara.