Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 after the close on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key details from the report.

Costco Exceeds Analyst Estimates In Q2

Costco reported second-quarter revenue of $69.60 billion, beating analyst estimates of $69.29 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The membership-based retailer reported earnings of $4.58 per share, beating estimates of $4.57 per share.

Net sales for the second quarter were up 9.1% year-over-year. Total comparable sales were up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Here's a breakdown of comparable sales growth by region.

Increased 5.9% in the U.S.

Increased 10.1% in Canada

Increased 13% in Other International

Membership fees came in at approximately $1.36 billion, up from $1.19 billion in the prior year’s quarter.

Costco said it currently operates 924 warehouses, including 634 in the U.S. The company exited the second quarter with approximately $17.38 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Costco’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET. A link to the call has been provided below.

COST Shares Stall After The Bell

COST Price Action: Costco shares were approximately flat in after-hours on Thursday, trading around $982 at publication time, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock had been up approximately 14% year-to-date heading into earnings.

