Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 Thursday after the close. Here's a rundown of the report.

Marvell Tops Analyst Estimates In Q4

Marvell reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.22 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The chip designer reported adjusted earnings of 80 cents per share, beating estimates of 79 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 22% on a year-over-year basis, driven by “robust” AI demand. Cash flow from operations totaled $373.7 million in the quarter.

“We expect year-over-year revenue growth to accelerate each quarter in fiscal 2027, driven by continued strength in our data center business, with bookings continuing to grow at a record pace,” said Matt Murphy, chairman and CEO of Marvell.

Marvell sees first-quarter revenue of $2.40 billion, plus or minus 5%. The company also guided first-quarter adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share, plus or minus five cents per share.

Marvell executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 4:45 p.m. ET.

MRVL Shares Rise After Hours

MRVL Price Action: Marvell shares were down approximately 10% year-to-date heading into the print. The stock was up 8.71% in after-hours, trading at $82.27 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com