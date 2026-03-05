BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares fell despite the warehouse retailer delivering a fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat, as investors focused on softer operating income and a fiscal 2026 outlook that came in below Wall Street expectations.

Quarterly Metrics

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 96 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 92 cents. Quarterly sales of $5.575 billion (+5.6%) outpaced the Street view of $5.539 billion.

Comparable club sales increased 1.6% year over year, or 2.6% excluding gasoline sales.

Gross profit increased to $1.01 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 from $949.0 million. Operating income decreased 0.2% to $178.078 million. Adjusted EBITDA gained 0.7% to $266.497 million.

Membership fee income rose 10.9% year over year to $129.8 million as the company maintained a 90% tenured member renewal rate in fiscal 2025.

Digitally enabled comparable sales rose 31%, reflecting a two-year stacked comparable growth of 57%.

BJ’s exited the quarter with $46.245 million in cash and equivalents.

Executive Commentary

Outlook

BJ’s Wholesale Club sees fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.40 to $4.60, versus the $4.65 estimate.

The company forecasts fiscal 2026 comparable club sales, excluding gasoline, to rise 2% to 3% year over year and plans about $800 million in capital expenditures for new club openings and distribution network upgrades, including its ambient distribution center.

“As we enter fiscal 2026, we remain confident in our long‑term strategy and our ability to navigate the environment while driving sustainable, profitable growth,” said Laura Felice, Executive VP, CFO, BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ Price Action: BJ’s Wholesale Club shares were down 4.00% at $95.98 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by QualityHD via Shutterstock