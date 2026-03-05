Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL) shares slipped in Thursday’s premarket trading after the digital brokerage posted mixed fourth-quarter results.

Webull’s Mixed Q4 Earnings Report

The digital investment platform provider reported quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share, in line with the Street estimate.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $165.2 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $160.81 million.

“We reported another quarter of strong financial performance, particularly in our equities and options businesses, which contributed to a significant full-year revenue increase,” said H.C. Wang, CFO of Webull.

“We’re seeing robust returns on our strategic investment in marketing, innovation, and addressable market expansion, and are confident that we are positioning Webull to deliver lasting shareholder value,” Wang commented on Wednesday.

Webull’s Technical Indicators Signal Weakness

The stock is currently trading 1.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 2.3% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness.

The RSI is at 50.00, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.10, below its signal line at 0.15, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum for Webull at this time.

Key Resistance : $6.00

: $6.00 Key Support: $5.50

BULL Price Action: Webull shares were down 3.13% at $5.88 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

