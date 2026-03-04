Ses AI Corp. (NYSE:SES) shares crumbled in Wednesday's extended trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, missing the Street's revenue expectations and guiding to fiscal 2026 revenue below estimates.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: SES AI reported quarterly losses of four cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate for a loss of five cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $4.56 million, which missed the Street estimate of $6.64 million by 31.33%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

“As we look ahead to 2026, we will continue to focus on our capex-light business model to grow revenue in ESS, drones and materials,” said Qichao Hu, CEO of SES AI.

“The Molecular Universe is changing material discovery in chemistry and material science, and its high-quality scientific data and intuition are becoming a valuable asset to the exciting development in AI4Science,” Hu added.

Outlook: SES AI expects fiscal 2026 revenue in a range of $30 million to $35 million, versus the $51.67 million analyst estimate.

SES Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SES AI stock fell 10.53% to $1.53 in Wednesday's extended trading.

