Shares of cloud-based software company Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) are rocketing higher on Wednesday after reporting fourth-quarter financial results and providing guidance.

Here are the key highlights.

Veeva Systems Q4 Results

Veeva Systems reported fourth-quarter revenue of $836 million, up 16% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $810.6 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.06, beating a Street consensus estimate of $1.93.

Subscription revenue was $707.7 million in the quarter, up 16% year-over-year.

Full fiscal year revenue was $3.20 billion for Veeva, up 16% year-over-year.

"The agentic transformation underway represents a substantial opportunity for Veeva and life sciences," Veeva CEO Peter Gassner said.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Van Wagener said the fourth-quarter results exceeded company guidance and showed off "durable, profitable growth."

The company ended the year with 1,552 customers.

What's Next for Veeva Systems

The company provided first-quarter guidance with a revenue estimate of $855 million to $858 million. Analysts currently forecast first-quarter revenue of $847.2 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company's guidance for first-quarter earnings per share is a range of $2.13 to $2.14 versus an analyst estimate of $2.06.

"Our progress with Veeva AI and continued strong execution in Commercial Cloud, Development Cloud and Quality Cloud will create significant value for the industry," Gassner said.

Guidance for the next fiscal year calls for revenue in a range of $3.585 billion to $3.600 billion versus a Street estimate of $3.56 billion.

The company sees fiscal 2027 earnings per share coming in at $8.85 versus a Street estimate of $8.58.

“As we look ahead, strong momentum and operational discipline give us confidence in our trajectory toward our $6 billion revenue run rate target by 2030," Van Wagener said.

Veeva Stock Price Action

Veeva stock is up 9.31% to $206.03 in after-hours trading Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $168.14 to $310.50.

Photo: Shutterstock