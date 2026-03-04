Webull Corp. (NASDAQ:BULL) shares slipped in Wednesday's extended trading after the company released a mixed fourth-quarter earnings report.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

BULL stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: Webull reported quarterly earnings of one cent per share, which missed the Street estimate of four cents, according to Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $165.2 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $160.81 million.

Webull reported the following fourth-quarter highlights:

“I’m tremendously proud to report our first full-year results as a public company, including record revenues, AUM, customer accounts and the number of markets we serve,” said Anthony Denier, U.S. CEO of Webull.

Outlook:

BULL Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Webull stock shed 2.97% to $5.89 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock