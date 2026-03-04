Brown Forman Inc (NYSE:BF) shares declined on Wednesday after the spirits and wine business reported third-quarter earnings per share of 58 cents.

It beat the analyst consensus estimate of 48 cents. Quarterly sales of $1.056 billion outpaced the Street view of $1.003 billion.

On a year-to-date basis, whiskey brands posted modest growth, helped by innovation and new Jack Daniel's flavors, though core Tennessee Whiskey and Tennessee Honey declined.

Tequila sales fell year-to-date as Herradura and el Jimador weakened, pressured by lower U.S. volumes in a competitive category.

Ready-to-drink rose on a year-to-date basis on surging New Mix, while Jack Daniel's RTD/RTP slipped due to Canada distribution disruption and softer demand in the U.S. and Germany.

The company reiterated its “full-year guidance,” said president and CEO Lawson Whiting.

As of Jan. 31, the company had cash and equivalents worth $383 million.

Outlook

Brown-Forman said it expects fiscal 2026 to remain challenging, with limited visibility amid macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility.

The company flagged consumer uncertainty and softer non-branded used-barrel sales as key headwinds.

It said it is prioritizing long-term growth through a major evolution of its U.S. distribution, a restructuring initiative and stepped-up product innovation.

The company reiterated that organic net sales are expected to decline in the low single digits.

It also reiterated an organic operating income decline in the low single digits, with capital spending planned at $110 million to $120 million.

Price Action: Brown Forman shares are trading lower by 8.32% to $25.79 at last check on Wednesday.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock