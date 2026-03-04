Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares slipped despite a profit beat, as margin pressure and a softer outlook weighed on investor sentiment.

Quarterly Snapshot

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.68, compared with the analyst consensus estimate of $3.57.

Quarterly sales came in at $1.669 billion, matching analyst estimates. Fourth quarter net sales grew 5% to 2024, with balanced growth across regions, brands, and channels, with comparable sales of 1%.

Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our record fourth quarter net sales marked our thirteenth consecutive quarter of growth, with both operating margin and earnings per share at the high end of expectations we shared in early January.”

Quarterly operating income declined to $236 million from $256 million in the prior year. Operating margin narrowed to 14.1% of sales, compared with 16.2% a year earlier, including approximately 360 basis points of tariff pressure.

Net sales in the Americas gained 5% to $1.383 billion, EMEA sales increased 8% to $241.38 million, while APAC sales gained 9% to $44.475 million.

As of January 31, 2026, the company had cash and equivalents of $760 million as compared to $773 million as of February 1, 2025.

Outlook

Abercrombie & Fitch forecasts fiscal 2026 GAAP EPS of $10.20 to $11.00, compared with analysts’ estimate of $10.22. The retailer expects fiscal 2026 sales of $5.424 billion to $5.529 billion versus the Street view of $5.487 billion.

Abercrombie & Fitch forecast first-quarter GAAP EPS of $1.20 to $1.30, below analysts’ estimate of $1.39. The retailer expects first-quarter sales of $1.108 billion to $1.130 billion versus the Street view of $1.147 billion.

Tariffs are expected to add about $40 million in costs in 2026, assuming the 15% global tariffs effective February 24 remain in place through the fiscal year.

ANF Price Action: Abercrombie & Fitch shares were down 4.71% at $94.55 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

