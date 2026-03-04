Abercrombie & Fitch (NASDAQ:ANF) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company’s earnings call has been provided below.
- Abercrombie & Fitch stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why are ANF shares down?
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
Operator
Mo Gupta (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Fran Horowitz (Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Ball (Chief Financial Officer)
I’m sorry, but it seems like the speaker labels are missing from the transcript section you provided. Could you please provide the speaker labels so I can assist you with the corrections?
Operator
You As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced and to withdraw your question, please press star 11. Again we ask that you please limit to one question and one follow up. The first question comes from Dana Telsey with Telsey Advisory Group. Your line is open.
Telsey Advisory Group Analyst
Fran Horowitz (Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Ball (Chief Financial Officer)
Telsey Advisory Group Analyst
Thank you.
Operator
Thank you. And the next question is going to come from Corey Tarlow with Jefferies. Your line is open.
Jefferies Analyst
Great, thanks. And good morning everybody. I wanted to ask first on Hollister, how you think about the right growth algorithm, if you will, for that segment. Areas of success from Q4 and then areas of opportunity in 2026. And then I have a follow up.
Fran Horowitz (Chief Executive Officer)
Jefferies Analyst
That’s great. And then just more for Scott and Robert, there have been periods throughout, I guess the last five plus years where Abercrombie has invested in ERP systems and you haven’t called out impacts. What’s different about this implementation? Specifically what does it allow you to do going forward? And then how should we be thinking about again that impact? Is it acute or will there be any longer lasting impacts from it? Thanks so much.
Scott Lipesky (Chief Operating Officer)
Jefferies Analyst
Okay, great. Thanks so much and best of luck.
Operator
Thank you. And our next question will come from Matthew Boss with JP Morgan. Your line’s open.
JP Morgan Analyst
Great, thanks. So Bran, on your target for sales growth at both brands this year, how are you managing the intersection between Abercrombie’s return to growth and the moderation at Hollister relative to last year? What do you see as normalized growth for the two concepts?
Fran Horowitz (Chief Executive Officer)
JP Morgan Analyst
Great. And then maybe a follow up for Robert. Could you just break apart the drivers by brand that supports the embedded revenue improvement in the back half of the year?
Robert Ball (Chief Financial Officer)
In the back half of the year in terms of sales, Matt, is that what you’re looking at?
JP Morgan Analyst
Yeah, yeah. Top line improvement first quarter relative to the year.
Robert Ball (Chief Financial Officer)
Fran Horowitz (Chief Executive Officer)
Hey Just want to add towards the end there as we think about store growth. As Robert noted, we’re net store growers here for the fourth year in a row. We’ll do that again in 2026. And that store growth really ramps up towards the middle half. So that’s a nice fuel to the fire there as we get into the back half of the year.
JP Morgan Analyst
Great color. Best of luck.
Fran Horowitz (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
Operator
Thank you. And the next question will come from Paul Leguz with Citi. Your line’s open.
Citi Bank (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, guys. Robert, just a clarification on the ERP system impact. Is that something that we are going to see throughout the entire quarter or is that still in front of us? And maybe if you can talk about what you’re running quarter to date versus what you expect the next two months to be. Just want to understand the cadence of that, of that impact. That’s just the first question.
Robert Ball (Chief Financial Officer)
Citi Bank (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then last One just on the APAC strategic review. What’s just what prompted that and when should we expect to hear something from you on the outcome of that review?
Fran Horowitz (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Thank you. And the next question will come from Marnie Shapiro with the retail track. Are your lines open?
Retail Track Analyst
Hey guys, I’m curious if you can give us a little bit of an update on some of your licensing efforts, particularly in kids and what that looks like. And then also, just also on international, you’ve had some wholesale efforts. I know. I think you’re on asos, for example. I’m curious if your go to market in maybe in EMEA and APAC would include more wholesale opportunities like that to sort of build your brand regionally alongside your own efforts.
Fran Horowitz (Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Lipesky (Chief Operating Officer)
Fran Horowitz (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, if you think about it, it’s actually a very exciting time for us. We’re getting lots of reach outs with the health and strength of both of our brands. There’s a lot of interest out there, so more to come on.
Retail Track Analyst
Fantastic.
And can I just ask you one, follow up on the tariffs once we get to the back half of the year and we anniversary all the noise from 25 and I guess we’re more in a steady state as you think Forward into say 27. Even after 28. Should you be able to rebuild Marge product margins or is this kind of the new normal for you guys and for the world?
Robert Ball (Chief Financial Officer)
Retail Track Analyst
Great. Thanks you guys.
Operator
Thank you. And the next question will come from Mauricio Cerner with UBS. Your line’s open.
UBS Analyst
Great. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. First, I just wanted to ask, I mean, what have you seen so far in terms of consumers reaction to your ticket increases? And just wanted also to make sure I understood like best by quarter to date, it sounds that the growth has continued to be consistent versus what you were seeing in Q4. I just wanted to get that clarification. Thank you.
Fran Horowitz (Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Ball (Chief Financial Officer)
Operator
Thank you. And the next question comes from John Kipor with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.
Goldman Sachs Analyst
Robert Ball (Chief Financial Officer)
Goldman Sachs Analyst
Great. And then just one more follow up if I can. Can you guys bracket out what the I guess the difference in your expectations between for the full year between the low end and the high end of the guide. So what has to happen to hit the low end? What are you guys baking into to hit the high end?
Robert Ball (Chief Financial Officer)
Fran Horowitz (Chief Executive Officer)
Goldman Sachs Analyst
Thanks very much. Good luck. Thanks, Josh.
Operator
Thank you. And the next question comes from Rick Patel with Raymond James. Your line is open.
Raymond James Analyst
Thanks. Good morning. Looking for more color on the building blocks of growth at anf. Nice to see the expectation for growth. Do you anticipate growth in every quarter? And how do we think about the timeline for a return to positive comps?
Fran Horowitz (Chief Executive Officer)
Raymond James Analyst
and just to follow up on inventory. Appreciate that you’re in chase mode, but how do we think about how you’re planning units as we think about the price changes that are happening and the potential for demand elasticity?
Robert Ball (Chief Financial Officer)
Yep. So thanks, Rick. Units in control. Nice clean up 5% on the print. Again up 2%. Once you exclude that ERP, you know how we Operate here. We’ll keep units tight and aligned with our forward growth expectations for the brands. You know, we’re in good shape here leaving 2025 and heading into 2026. You know, we’ll continue to flex that muscle and make sure that we’re ready to chase across both of the brands.
Raymond James Analyst
Thanks very much. Thank you.
Operator
And the next question will come from Janine Stichter with BTIG. Your line is open.
BTIG Analyst
Hi, good morning. So on the product execution, can you speak to what you’ve been seeing on conversion, particularly at the Abercrombie brand? I think it was down a bit and. But you did see some improvement as the year went on. What did you see in Q4 into Q1 and then maybe some comments on Hollister conversion as well. Thank you.
Fran Horowitz (Chief Executive Officer)
BTIG Analyst
Okay, great. And maybe just a follow up to Marnie’s question. It’s been a while since you issued a long range margin target. A lot has changed, 12% to 12.5% this year. Is that kind of the right level for the business? And if we were to see upside to that, excluding changes to tariffs, where would that come from?
Fran Horowitz (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Perfect. Thanks for the caller. Thank you. I show no further questions in the queue at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Fran for closing remarks.
Fran Horowitz (Chief Executive Officer)
I just want to thank everyone for joining the call today and we look forward to updating you all on our progress soon.
Operator
This concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for participating and you may now disconnect.
This transcript is to be used for informational purposes only. Though Benzinga believes the content to be substantially and directionally correct, Benzinga cannot and does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the content herein. Audio quality, accents and technical issues could impact the exactness and we advise you to refer to source audio files before making any decisions based upon the above.
Image: Shutterstock.com
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.