Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) shares climbed in Tuesday's extended trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Box reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 34 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue of $305.88 million beat the Street estimate of $304.28 million and was up from $279.52 million in the same period last year.

“Fiscal 2026 was a defining year for Box, as we executed on the launch of Enterprise Advanced, delivering customers our most powerful capabilities around advanced AI and intelligent workflow automation, all anchored in a secure platform,” said Aaron Levie, CEO of Box.

Outlook: Box sees fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS of $1.55, versus the $1.53 analyst estimate, and revenue of $1.28 billion, versus the $1.27 billion estimate.

BOX Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Box stock gained 3.64% to $24.80 in Tuesday's extended trading.

