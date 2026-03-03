GitLab, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares moved lower in Tuesday's extended trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, with fiscal year 2027 guidance below estimates.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: GitLab reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 23 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $260.4 million, which beat the Street estimate of $252.21 million and was up from $211.43 million in the same period last year.

The company’s board of directors authorized a $400 million share repurchase program.

GitLab reported the following fourth quarter highlights:

“GitLab sits at the heart of how enterprises build and deliver software,” said CEO Bill Staples.

“The launch of the GitLab Duo Agent Platform brings intelligent orchestration to the full software lifecycle, with all of the context needed to unlock step-function gains across every task in software engineering,” Staples added.

Outlook: GitLab expects fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS of 76 cents to 80 cents, versus the $1.05 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.1billion to $1.12 billion, versus the $1.12 billion estimate.

GTLB Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, GitLab stock dipped 4.87% to $25.40 in Tuesday's extended trading.

Photo: Lori Butcher / Shutterstock