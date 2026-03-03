CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market close on Tuesday.

Here’s a rundown of the cybersecurity company’s report.

CrowdStrike Holdings stock is building positive momentum. Why is CRWD stock advancing?

CrowdStrike Beats Q4 Estimates

CrowdStrike posted fourth-quarter revenue of $1.31 billion, beating analyst estimates of approximately $1.30 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.12 per share in the quarter, beating estimates of $1.10 per share.

Total revenue was up 23% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Subscription revenue came in at $1.24 billion, also up 23% year-over-year. Annual recurring revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $5.25 billion after the company added $330.7 million of net new ARR in the quarter.

Net cash generated from operations was $479.9 million and free cash flow came in at $376.4 million. CrowdStrike ended the period with $5.23 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“Our record results showcase the durability of our growth and cash flow generation. As enterprises rapidly adopt AI, CrowdStrike is mission-critical infrastructure — securing AI across every layer from GPU to agent to prompt,” said George Kurtz, founder and CEO of CrowdStrike.

“The AI revolution is creating a massive growth opportunity for CrowdStrike, one that our technology, team and ecosystem are well positioned to continue winning.”

What’s Next For CrowdStrike?

CrowdStrike expects first-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion to $1.364 billion versus estimates of $1.354 billion. The company anticipates first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.06 to $1.07 per share versus estimates of $1.06 per share.

CrowdStrike expects fiscal 2027 revenue of $5.87 billion to $5.93 billion versus estimates of $5.86 billion. The company sees full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $4.78 to $4.90 per share versus estimates of $4.82 per share.

CrowdStrike noted it repurchased $50.6 million of its common stock subsequent to the end of the quarter. The company had approximately $949.4 million remaining on its buyback authorization as of March 2.

CrowdStrike executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

CRWD Shares Climb After The Bell

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike shares were up 0.44% in after-hours, trading at $393.14 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: created using AI via Gemini.