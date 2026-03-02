Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares moved lower in Monday's extended trading after the company released its mixed fourth-quarter earnings report, beating EPS estimates while missing revenue estimates.
Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
- QUBT stock is moving. Watch the price action here.
The Details: Quantum Computing reported a quarterly loss of one cent per share, which beat the consensus estimate for a loss of four cents, according to Benzinga Pro.
Quarterly revenue came in at $198,000, which missed the Street estimate of $332,500 and was up from $62,000 in the same period last year.
The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by hardware sales and services associated with the firm’s Fab 1 facility, which began contributing revenue during the year.
“In 2025, we continued to advance our strategy to build a vertically integrated photonics and quantum optics platform capable of supporting scalable, commercial applications across AI, high-performance computing, cybersecurity and remote sensing,” said Dr. Yuping Huang, CEO of Quantum Computing.
QUBT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Quantum Computing stock dipped 2.21% to $8.40 in Monday's extended trading.
Photo: Shutterstock
