Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares moved lower in Monday's extended trading after the company released its mixed fourth-quarter earnings report, beating EPS estimates while missing revenue estimates.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Quantum Computing reported a quarterly loss of one cent per share, which beat the consensus estimate for a loss of four cents, according to Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $198,000, which missed the Street estimate of $332,500 and was up from $62,000 in the same period last year.

The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by hardware sales and services associated with the firm’s Fab 1 facility, which began contributing revenue during the year.

“In 2025, we continued to advance our strategy to build a vertically integrated photonics and quantum optics platform capable of supporting scalable, commercial applications across AI, high-performance computing, cybersecurity and remote sensing,” said Dr. Yuping Huang, CEO of Quantum Computing.

QUBT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Quantum Computing stock dipped 2.21% to $8.40 in Monday's extended trading.

