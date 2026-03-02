Dave, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) shares climbed in Monday's extended trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.
Here's a look at the details from the report
The Details: Dave reported quarterly earnings of $3.69 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $3.19 by 15.6%, according to Benzinga Pro.
Quarterly revenue clocked in at $163.7 million, which beat the Street estimate of $157.2 million and was up from $100.9 million in the same period last year.
Dave reported the following fourth quarter operating highlights:
“We closed 2025 with another record quarter, marking our third consecutive period of 60%+ year-over-year revenue growth,” said Jason Wilk, CEO of Dave.
“We once again demonstrated the durability of our growth algorithm, as ARPU expanded 36% year-over-year and monthly transacting members accelerated 19%,” Wilk added.
Outlook: Dave guided to fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $14 to $15, compared to the $12.12 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $690 million to $710 million, versus the $639.51 million estimate.
DAVE Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Dave stock rose 9.29% to $217.50 in Monday's extended trading.
