Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares slipped in Monday's extended trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Riot Platforms reported quarterly losses of $2.03 per share on quarterly revenue of $152.83 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Riot reported the following full-year 2025 highlights:

“2025 marked a watershed year for Riot, defined by a strategic evolution in our business that has transformed our future trajectory,” said Jason Les, CEO of Riot.

“By unlocking our large, nearly two-gigawatt power portfolio for high-demand data center infrastructure, we are driving significant shareholder value,” Les added.

RIOT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Riot Platforms stock slipped 1.28% to $16.22 in Monday's extended trading.

