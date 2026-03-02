Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares dropped in Monday's extended trading after the company released its third-quarter earnings report.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

CRDO stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: Credo Technology reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share, which beat the 95 cent consensus estimate, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $407.01 million, which beat the $400.23 million Street estimate.

“In the third quarter, Credo once again delivered record results with revenue of $407 million, an increase of more than 50% sequentially and 200% year over year,” CEO Bill Brennan said.

Outlook: Credo expects fourth quarter revenue in a range of $425 million to $435 million, versus the $422.61 million analyst estimate.

CRDO Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Credo Technology stock fell 8.16% to $104.90 in Monday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock