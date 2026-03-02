On Monday, Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents, beating the Street view of 73 cents.

Sales of $1.40 billion outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

Details

Net sales rose 2.1% year over year (Y/Y) as reported, while decreasing by 0.7% Y/Y on a constant currency basis. Volumes fell by less than 1% Y/Y.

Sales in the Protective segment rose 3% Y/Y, and the Food segment increased 2% Y/Y in the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 2.7% Y/Y to $278 million on lower operating costs, thanks to productivity benefits and favorable impacts from currency translations.

As of December 31, 2025, Sealed Air had $344 million in cash.

Takeover By CD&R Funds

In November 2025, the company agreed to be acquired by funds affiliated with CD&R in an all-cash deal valuing the business at $10.3 billion.

The transaction, expected to close in mid-2026, has been unanimously approved by Sealed Air's Board of Directors.

Post closure, Sealed Air will become a privately held company and no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Consequently, Sealed Air plans not to host an earnings conference this quarter.

SEE Price Action: Sealed Air shares were up 0.14% at $41.94 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock