The fourth-quarter earnings season continues this week with reports from several major retailers, tech firms and software giants.

Here's a look at the earnings schedule for the week ahead:

Monday, Mar. 2

After Market Close:

Retail investors will be watching AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) when it reports Q4 results after Monday's closing bell.

Wall Street is anticipating quarterly losses of 16 cents per share on revenue of $41.11 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Tuesday, Mar. 3

Before Market Open:

Investors will be closely watching for the debut strategy of new CEO Michael Fiddelke, specifically looking for signs of recovery in discretionary spending and guidance on whether the retailer can return to positive comparable sales growth in fiscal 2026.

After Market Close:

Investors will be watching CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) after Tuesday's closing bell to see if the cybersecurity firm hits its ambitious goal of at least 50% year-over-year growth in net new ARR.

CrowdStrike's initial fiscal 2027 guidance is highly anticipated in order to confirm the company can maintain a 20% growth trajectory and justify its premium valuation.

Wednesday, Mar. 4

Before Market Open:

After Market Close:

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will be in the spotlight Wednesday afternoon when the company reports its Q1 results. Analysts expect the semiconductor firm to report EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $19.14 billion.

Investors will be focused on whether AI semiconductor revenue doubled to the guided $8.2 billion and if the company can maintain its 18-month, $73 billion AI backlog amidst mounting gross margin pressure.

Thursday, Mar. 5

Before Market Open:

Chinese ecommerce platform JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will release its results before Thursday's opening bell.

Wall Street expects a loss of 3 cents per share and revenue of $50.22 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

After Market Close:

