On Saturday, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) (NYSE:BRK) new CEO Gregory E. Abel's shared his first annual shareholder letter, laying out how the company plans to keep its stewardship-first culture intact after the handoff from Warren Buffett.

In the letter, Abel told shareholders the company's job is to treat outside capital as a trust, not a trophy, and to keep decision-making anchored in integrity, patience, and long-duration thinking. He also said the operating playbook stays centered on decentralized leadership, a conservative balance sheet, and risk controls that start with insurance.

That long-horizon mindset is being tested in public view at Kraft Heinz, where Cahillane has been in the role for five weeks and chose to stop work tied to the separation that was announced last September. Kraft Heinz's fourth-quarter adjusted EPS fell 20.2% to 67 cents as the company outlined a $600 million effort to restart growth.

Abel’s Vision: A New Era For Berkshire

Abel framed Berkshire's financial posture as a competitive tool, pointing to cash and U.S. Treasury holdings above $370 billion and a preference to use debt sparingly. He also wrote that the CEO carries the top risk role, with insurance discipline and walking away from mispriced risk treated as non-negotiable.

Operational execution was positioned as the other half of the formula, with Abel highlighting how decentralized teams are expected to respond quickly under pressure while protecting safety and service. He cited Precision Castparts' February 2025 fire response and said production was redistributed without customer line stoppages.

In equities, Abel said Berkshire's approach remains concentrated and built for decades, while acknowledging one high-profile exception. He wrote that the Kraft Heinz investment has been disappointing and that returns have come in below what Berkshire considers acceptable.

The Kraft Heinz backdrop helps explain why a reset is now focused on running the business rather than reorganizing it. The company posted fourth-quarter sales of $6.354 billion versus a $6.376 billion Wall Street estimate, with net sales down 3.4% and organic net sales down 4.2%.

Can Kraft Heinz Recover From This Setback?

Cahillane's plan includes spending across marketing, sales, research and development, product upgrades, and selective pricing, with an emphasis on the Taste Elevation portfolio and a rebound in the U.S. business. The company's regional mix showed North America revenue down 5.4% to $4.70 billion, while International Developed Markets rose 1.8% to $930 million and Emerging Markets increased 4.3% to $724 million.

Kraft Heinz also kept its regular payout in place, declaring a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share payable March 27, 2026, to holders of record March 6, 2026. For fiscal 2026, management guided to adjusted EPS of $1.98 to $2.10 and projected organic net sales to fall 1.5% to 3.5%, including an estimated 100-basis-point hit tied to SNAP pressure.

The strategic debate has been sharpened by Berkshire's ownership and the scale of the value drawdown since the 2015 merger, when shares were valued at $73.73. The stake Berkshire holds is about 27.5% and was described as worth roughly $8.1 billion, after the position was said to have shrunk from about $23.99 billion to roughly $7.89 billion as Kraft Heinz shares hit a 52-week low of $22.35.

Leadership Pay Disparity Unveiled

Buffett’s frugal approach, which included not accepting stock options and minimizing personal expenses covered by the company, contrasts sharply with Abel’s compensation, illustrating the changing expectations as Berkshire prepares for its future under new leadership. This transition is particularly critical given Kraft Heinz’s recent struggles, which require a focused strategy on operational recovery rather than organizational restructuring.

How Berkshire Plans To Navigate Market Changes

Abel's letter also mapped out how Berkshire intends to keep flexibility while avoiding short-term pressure, including the use of repurchases when shares trade below a conservative estimate of intrinsic value. As Berkshirehathaway noted, the company does not plan to pay cash dividends as long as retained earnings are expected to create more than a dollar of market value per dollar kept.

On leadership continuity, Abel said Marc Hamburg is set to retire as CFO effective June 1, 2027, and will hand off the CFO duties on June 1, 2026, to Chuck Chang. He also said Mike O'Sullivan has joined as Berkshire's first general counsel.

Abel told shareholders the next annual meeting is scheduled for May 2, 2026, with Q&A sessions that will include insurance and non-insurance leaders alongside him, moderated by Becky Quick. In the same letter dated February 28, 2026, Abel said Berkshire will keep communications selective and issue-driven rather than adopting quarterly commentary.