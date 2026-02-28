On Saturday, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) (NYSE:BRK) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results that showed net earnings attributable to shareholders slipping to $66,968 million for the year from $88,995 million in 2024. The release landed alongside investor focus on new CEO Greg Abel‘s first letter and what a post-Warren Buffett era could mean for deploying more than $300 billion of cash.

Greg Abel’s Leadership Marks New Era

The Saturday release also served as a handoff moment: Greg Abel is now the CEO, and the annual shareholder letter is arriving without Buffett's signature for the first time in decades. The market's attention has been on whether Abel outlines a different playbook for Berkshire's cash-heavy balance sheet, including the possibility of new deals, fresh equity buys, or even a dividend policy shift.

How Investment Fluctuations Impact Earnings

As per the earning report, the company's 2025 net income included $30,737 million of investment gains, down from $41,558 million in 2024, and it also booked other-than-temporary impairment charges tied to Kraft Heinz and Occidental totaling $8,255 million for the year. In the fourth quarter alone, those impairment losses were $4,495 million, a key driver separating operating performance from reported net results.

Berkshire also broke out how accounting treatment moved the investment line: unrealized gains contributed $9.6 billion in the quarter and $12.9 billion for the year, while 2024 included a full-year unrealized loss of $38.1 billion. Realized gains after tax were $3.9 billion in the quarter and $17.8 billion for 2025, compared with $79.6 billion for 2024.

As Berkshirehathaway noted, the company cautioned that quarter-to-quarter changes in investment gains can distort per-share figures for investors who don't track the accounting mechanics. Net earnings per average equivalent Class A share were $46,563 for 2025 versus $61,900 in 2024, and Class B was $31.04 versus $41.27.

Insurance Sector: A Key Performance Indicator

Operating results showed insurance remained a major contributor, though underwriting profitability cooled from the prior year. Insurance-underwriting earnings were $1,561 million in the fourth quarter versus $3,409 million in 2024, and $7,258 million for the year versus $9,020 million, as shared in the report.

Insurance-investment income also stepped down, with $3,072 million in the quarter compared with $4,088 million a year earlier, and $12,513 million for 2025 versus $13,670 million. The preview had pointed to the insurance segment as a key item to watch after Berkshire previously highlighted a 34% year-over-year jump in third-quarter operating earnings driven by stronger insurance profits.

Elsewhere in the operating lineup, BNSF delivered $1,347 million of fourth-quarter earnings and $5,476 million for the year, while Berkshire Hathaway Energy posted $691 million for the quarter and $3,979 million for 2025. Manufacturing, service and retailing contributed $3,370 million in the quarter and $13,647 million for the year.

The company also disclosed that insurance float was about $176 billion at Dec. 31, 2025, up roughly $5 billion from year-end 2024. Shares outstanding at year-end were 1,438,223 Class A equivalent shares, with Class B per-share amounts defined as 1/1,500th of the Class A figures.