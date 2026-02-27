Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) released its recent financial results announcement on Friday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals announced its fourth-quarter revenue of $814.32 million, an 11% increase year over year, beating the consensus of $807.89 million.

The generic drug maker reported adjusted earnings of 21 cents, beating the Wall Street estimate of 18 cents.

In the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA reached $175 million, reflecting a 13% increase year-over-year.

The company highlighted the strong uptake of its specialty products, particularly CREXONT, while also noting a robust cadence of new product approvals in its Affordable Medicines segment.

Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals expects fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings between 93 cents and $1.03, compared to the consensus of 94 cents.

The company expects 2026 sales of $3.05-$3.15 billion versus the consensus of $3.21 billion.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $720 million-$760 million, with operating cash flow of $325 million-$375 million.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 5.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 6.8% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 16%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, suggesting a generally positive trend.

The RSI is at 50.00, which is considered neutral territory, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.10, below its signal line at 0.15, suggesting bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that traders should watch for potential shifts in market sentiment.

Key Resistance : $15.00

: $15.00 Key Support: $13.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $11.83. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays: Initiated with Overweight (Target $15.00) (Dec. 9, 2025)

AMRX Price Action: Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares were up 0.76% at $14.60 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Martin Gregor via Shutterstock