Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares are trading lower in after-hours on Thursday after the company announced a proposed offering.

Kratos Defense & Security shares are sliding. What’s pressuring KTOS stock?

Kratos Proposes Offering Of Common Stock

Kratos said it intends to offer $1 billion of shares of its common stock in an underwritten offering. The company plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day window to purchase up to an additional $150 million of the shares.

All shares in the offering will be sold by Kratos. The company plans to use the net proceeds to finance customer- and program-targeted acquisitions, fund investments and capital expenditures to scale and successfully execute on large national security priorities related to existing programs, recent program awards and significant high-probability pipeline opportunities.

Kratos had $560.6 million of total cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 28, 2025.

How To Buy KTOS Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share — or fractional share — of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Kratos Defense's case, it is in the Industrials sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

KTOS Price Action: Kratos Defense shares were down 4.60% in after-hours, trading at $87.90 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com