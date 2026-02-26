Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) shares climbed in Thursday's extended trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines and issuing strong forward guidance.

Here's a look at the details from the report

The Details: Rocket reported quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of nine cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $2.44 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.26 billion and was up from $1.19 billion in the same period last year.

Rocket reported the following fourth quarter highlights:

Generated $41.6 billion in total net rate lock volume and $47.3 billion in total closed mortgage loan origination volume. Total gain on sale margin was 2.82%.



Generated $35.6 billion in net rate lock volume and $41 billion in closed loan volume, excluding correspondent. Gain on sale margin, excluding correspondent, was 3.2%. These three fourth-quarter 2025 metrics were the highest for a fourth quarter in four years.

“Rocket proved itself this quarter as a category of one. This is the power of an integrated homeownership ecosystem — massive top of funnel, scaled origination-servicing recapture, expansive distribution for industry professionals and a technologically advanced foundation for infinite capacity — built for the AI era,” said Varun Krishna, CEO.

Outlook: Rocket expects first-quarter revenue in a range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion, versus the $2.37 billion analyst estimate.

RKT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Rocket stock rose 7.60% to $19.11 in Thursday's extended trading.

