TeraWulf, Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) shares dropped in Thursday's extended trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, missing estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the details from the report

WULF stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: TeraWulf reported quarterly losses of 29 cents per share, which missed the Street estimate for a loss of 13 cents.

Quarterly revenue of $35.84 million missed the consensus estimate of $45.78 million by 21.73%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Digital asset revenue was $26.1 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2025, as compared to $43.4 million for the prior quarter, primarily driven by lower Bitcoin production and its price during the fourth quarter.

production and its price during the fourth quarter. HPC lease revenue was $9.7 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2025, as compared to $7.2 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025.

“Fiscal year 2025 marked a fundamental inflection point for TeraWulf as the company executed long-term data center lease agreements totaling 522 critical IT MW, providing multi-year revenue visibility, stable cash-flow characteristics, and scalable development capacity extending through the end of the decade,” the company wrote in its earnings release.

WULF Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, TeraWulf stock fell 4.14% to $17.15 in Thursday's extended trading.

Photo: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock