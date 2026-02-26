Sports betting and iGaming company Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) reported fourth-quarter financial results Thursday after market close.

Here's the key highlights and why shares are falling.

Flutter Q4 Results

Flutter reported fourth-quarter revenue of $4.74 billion, up 25% year-over-year. The revenue missed a Street consensus estimate of $4.97 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported quarterly earnings per share of $1.74, missing a Street consensus estimate of $1.99.

Flutter ended the quarter with 15.07 million average monthly players, up 3% year-over-year.

For the U.S. segment with FanDuel, the company reported 41% market share for online sportsbooks and 28% market share for iGaming. Revenue for the U.S. segment was up 33% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, with 35% growth for sportsbook revenue and 32% growth for iGaming.

International revenue was up 17% year-over-year, with sportsbook revenue up 6% and iGaming up 31%.

"Flutter delivered strong 2025 results. Our unparalleled global scale and ongoing product innovation helped us reach almost 40 million customers across our portfolio of market-leading, local hero brands during the year," Flutter CEO Peter Jackson said.

Prediction Markets Launch

Flutter launched its FanDuel Predicts in the U.S. in December. The platform allows sports-based markets in 18 states and non-sports markets in all 50 states.

"Prediction markets are a significant incremental growth opportunity for FanDuel. We believe the emergence of prediction markets will accelerate the path to state regulation of online sports betting and iGaming," Jackson said.

Jackson called prediction markets the "most valuable long-term opportunity in the U.S."

The Flutter CEO said prediction markets will grow the total addressable market and help increase the reach of sports markets to users in states without legal online sportsbook options.

"We are exceptionally well-positioned to harness this opportunity given the nationwide strength of the FanDuel brand and our sports betting expertise."

What's Next for Flutter

Flutter sees fiscal 2026 revenue totaling $18.4 billion, up 12% year-over-year. The revenue guidance is split as $7.8 billion for the U.S. segment and $10.6 billion for the International segment, up 12% and 13%, respectively, year-over-year.

The company highlighted the opportunity it has for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, based on its global reach and strong market share in the U.S.

"We enter the year with high confidence and conviction behind our plans," Jackson said.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Price Action

Flutter shares are down 9.45% to $111.50 in after-hours trading on Thursday, hitting new 52-week lows versus a 52-week trading range of $114.74 to $313.69.

Photo: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock