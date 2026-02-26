ZScaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares dropped in Thursday's extended trading after the company released its second-quarter earnings report and cut its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook.

Here's a look at the details from the report.

ZS stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: Zscaler reported quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 90 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $815.75 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $798.82 million.

“We believe Zscaler is the cybersecurity platform for the AI age — our in-line Zero Trust platform is uniquely architected to secure the unprecedented speed and scale of AI and agentic workflows,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO.

Outlook: Zscaler raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS from $3.99 to $4.02, versus the $3.81 estimate, and lowered its revenue outlook to a new range of $3.31 billion to $3.32 billion, versus the $3.3 billion estimate.

ZS Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ZScaler stock fell 9.06% to $152.19 in Thursday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock