Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported highly anticipated fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday after market close.

With expectations high for the company coming into the print, here are the key highlights and a look at what's next for the company.

Nvidia Q4 Earnings

Nvidia reported fourth-quarter revenue of $68.13 billion, up 73% from last year's fourth quarter. The record revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $66.0 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported quarterly earnings per share of $1.62, beating a Street consensus estimate of $1.53.

Here is a look at the revenue performance by operating business segment.

Data center revenue was a quarterly record.

Nvidia reported full-year revenue of $215.9 billion, up 65% year-over-year and also a company record.

"Computing demand is growing exponentially – the agentic AI inflection point has arrived. Grace Blackwell with NVLink is the king of inference today – delivering an order-of-magnitude lower cost per token – and Vera Rubin will extend that leadership even further," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said.

Huang said, "enterprise adoption of agents is skyrocketing."

"Our customers are racing to invest in AI compute – the factories powering the AI industrial revolution and their future growth."

The company had $58.5 billion remaining on its existing share repurchase plan at the end of the quarter.

Benzinga readers of the morning “Ring the Bell” newsletter correctly predicted Nvidia beating fourth-quarter estimates. In the poll, 84.3% of readers said Nvidia would beat Q4 estimates, while 15.7% said the company would not.

What's Next for Nvidia?

Guidance from the company calls for first-quarter revenue to be in a range of $76.44 billion to $79.56 billion, versus a Street estimate of $71.96 billion.

The company expects the non-GAAP gross margin to be 75.0%, plus or minus 50 basis points.

Nvidia's guidance does not include any data center compute revenue from China in the first quarter.

The company said it has secured inventory and capacity to meet demand for the next several quarters, with supply constraints a potential headwind for the gaming sector in the first quarter and beyond.

The market will now digest Nvidia's earnings results and guidance and there could be volatility for the stock, semiconductor companies, the technology sector and the overall global markets.

On Wednesday’s episode of “PreMarket Playbook,” a Benzinga daily YouTube show, viewers predicted the answer to what happens to Nvidia stock after Q4 earnings.

“Nvidia Earnings Tonight – What Happens Next?” Benzinga asked.

The results were:

Beat, but already priced in: 53%

Massive beat – New highs incoming: 30%

In-Line, market shrugs: 11%

Miss – AI trade pullback

A slim majority of the show's viewers predict an earnings beat, but that the stock won’t have a huge reaction. Thirty percent of viewers predict strong earnings from Nvidia and shares rallying to new highs.

Nvidia Stock Price Action

Nvidia stock is up 2.9% to $201.36 in after-hours trading Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $86.62 to $212.19. Nvidia stock is up 3.6% year-to-date in 2026.

