The company appointed Cliff Sifford as the Interim President and CEO, effective February 24, 2026. He succeeds Mark Worden, who departed his role as President and CEO and resigned from the Board on the same date.

The company said it has initiated a search for a permanent successor.

Fiscal 2025 Preliminary Results

For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, net sales totaled $1.135 billion versus $1.137 billion estimate. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be $1.90, versus the consensus of $1.95.

The company ended fiscal 2025 with more than $130 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. It marked the 21st consecutive year of closing the fiscal year debt-free, funding operations and its rebanner strategy entirely with cash on hand.

The company noted that the results are preliminary and subject to final accounting and audit procedures.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 12.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 15.3% below its 100-day SMA, indicating short-term weakness despite a longer-term outlook. Shares have increased 38.5% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 50.00, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.10, below its signal line at 0.15, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that traders should watch for potential shifts in market sentiment.

Key Resistance : $22.50

: $22.50 Key Support: $19.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the March 19, 2026 earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 33 cents (Down from 54 cents)

: 33 cents (Down from 54 cents) Revenue Estimate : $257.44 million (Down from $262.94 million)

: $257.44 million (Down from $262.94 million) Valuation: P/E of 10.0x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $23.17. Recent analyst moves include:

Seaport Global: Downgraded to Neutral (August 26, 2025)

SCVL Price Action: Shoe Carnival shares were trading higher by 1.43% at $21.31 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock