Capri Brings In New Executive

Capri Holdings, the parent company of luxury brands including Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, announced that it appointed Tyler Reddien as CFO and COO, effective March 30.

Reddien most recently served as the CFO of The Body Shop and brings extensive experience leading transformation, driving performance improvement and strengthening finance and operations across organizations.

“Tyler is an exceptional finance and operations leader whose strategic mindset and international experience make him ideally suited to help position Capri’s future growth and long-term value creation,” said John Idol, chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings.

CPRI Shares After Hours

CPRI Price Action: Capri Holdings shares were down slightly in after-hours Tuesday, trading at $20.26 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com