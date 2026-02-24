Here's a look at the details from the report

ZETA stock is moving.

The Details: Zeta Global reported quarterly revenue of $394.64 million, which beat the Street estimate of $379.23 million and was a 25.41% increase over revenue of $314.67 million from the same period last year.

“We delivered our 18th consecutive beat-and-raise quarter,” said David Steinberg, CEO of Zeta.

“This consistent performance is not the result of a single product cycle or an easy comparison. It reflects the compounding power of our system: proprietary data that improves with every customer interaction, intelligence that sharpens with every decision,” Steinberg added.

Outlook: Zeta expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion, versus the $1.72 billion analyst estimate.

ZETA Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Zeta stock rose 5.95% to $17.99 in Tuesday's extended trading.

