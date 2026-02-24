Here's a look at the details from the report

The Details: Tempus AI reported quarterly losses of four cents per share, in line with the consensus estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $367.21 million, which beat the Street estimate of $362.29 million and was up from $200.68 million in the year-ago period.

Tempus AI reported the following fourth quarter highlights:

“In 2025, Tempus continued to set the standard for what it means to be a technology company operating in the health care space,” said Eric Lefkofsky, CEO of Tempus.

“The strength of our unit growth in diagnostics along with the accelerating growth of our data business is proof that we are unique in this space,” Lefkofsky added.

Outlook: Tempus AI sees fiscal 2026 revenue of $1.59 billion, versus the $1.58 billion analyst estimate

TEM Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tempus AI stock slid 4.14% to $55.55 in Tuesday's extended trading.

