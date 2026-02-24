CAVA Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) reported financial results for the fourth quarter after the market close on Tuesday. Here’s a rundown of the Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain’s results.

Cava Group stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is CAVA stock up today?

Cava Beats Estimates, Reports Same-Store Sales Growth

Cava reported fourth-quarter revenue of $274.99 million, beating the consensus estimate of $267.92 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of four cents per share, beating analyst estimates of three cents per share.

Total revenue was up 21.2% year-over-year on same restaurant sales growth of 0.5%, primarily driven by menu price and product mix. Cava said guest traffic was down 1.4% during the quarter.

The company opened 24 new restaurants during the quarter, bringing total locations up to 439, up 19.6% year-over-year. Cava ended the period with $282.92 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“Our momentum and market share gains underscore the strength of our value proposition and reflect how deeply our brand is resonating with today’s increasingly discerning consumer,” said Brett Schulman, co-founder and CEO of Cava Group.

Cava expects fiscal 2026 same-restaurant sales growth to be between 3% and 5%. The company expects to open between 74 and 76 new restaurants this year.

Cava executives are currently discussing the quarter on an earnings call that kicked off at 5 p.m. ET.

CAVA Shares Climb After The Bell

CAVA Price Action: Cava shares were up 7.53% in after-hours Tuesday, trading at $73 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: courtesy of Cava Group.